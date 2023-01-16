Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Storms Towards The $2 Billion Mark At The Global Box-Office, Collects THIS Much

James Cameron’s sci-fi film ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ is still running strong at the worldwide box-office. The film, which was released in cinemas globally on December 16, 2023, has emerged as the highest grosser film worldwide of 2022.

‘Avatar 2’ surpassed Tom Cruise’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the highest grossing film of 2022. The film is also the seventh highest grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema.

According to a report by Deadline, Avatar 2 has so far earned a whopping estimate of $1.894 billion at the worldwide box office till Sunday. The film is inching close to the worldwide collections of Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which collected $1.916 billion during its lifetime, and holds the record of being the highest grossing film in the post-pandemic era.

Avatar 2 has also become the second highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India. According to an official statement by the Disney Star India’s head, the film is still receiving an exceptionally well response in India.

“The phenomenal response in India to James Cameron’s unparalleled creative vision is testimony to how cultural, geographical and language barriers blur when it comes to pathbreaking storytelling and an immersive cinematic experience. Audiences have eagerly waited for the sequel and they have been emotionally invested in the story,” Bikram Duggal, head, studios, Disney Star India, told American news outlet Variety.

“The first ‘Avatar’ did exceptionally well in India and we definitely expected ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ to set newer box office benchmarks, but witnessing the extraordinary response of audiences across the country has been remarkable,” the statement further read.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald in pivotal roles and marks the sequel to the highest grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema, ‘Avatar’.