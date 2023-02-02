Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron's Film Set To Become The Third Highest Grossing Film Of All Time, Creates THIS Record

James Cameron’s sci-fi thriller film Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to become the third highest grossing film ever in the history of cinema. The film, which released theatrically on December 16, 2022, has been enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office ever since.

On Wednesday, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ collected over $623.5 million at the domestic box office to become the 10th-highest grossing domestic release of all time. The feat was achieved by Avatar 2 by surpassing Marvel’s The Avengers, which collected $623.4 million during its lifetime.

Interestingly, Avatar: The Way of Water is currently the fourth-biggest movie in history with $2.128 billion and ranks behind two of James Cameron’s own directorial films. Avatar 2 is just inches behind Titanic, which collected $2.19 billion during its lifetime. The top two highest grossing films ever in cinematic history are Avatar with $2.92 billion and Avengers: Endgame, with $2.7 billion.

James Cameron is now the only director in world cinema to have three $2 billion films to his name. Avatar 2 lead star cast member Zoe Saldana holds the record for being the only actor to have four $2 billion films, including Avatar and Avengers franchise.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, Avatar: The Way of Water revolves around Jake Sully, who lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their home.

Reportedly, the next Avatar film will introduce a new element instead of water. Speaking to American daily Deadline, James Cameron spoke at a recently held award show and revealed, “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak. You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film.”