Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Set To Become The Biggest Hollywood Film Ever In India, Collects THIS Much In 19 Days

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ continues to create a storm at the box office. The film, which was released worldwide on December 16, 2022, is nearing the $1.5 Billion mark at the global box-office.

According to reports, ‘Avatar 2’ is also on its way to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office in its third weekend, and has managed to hold strong on weekdays as well.

"The third week of the film is heading towards business in the 56-58 crore nett range which is a number that no Hollywood film has even got close to in the third week," a report in Box Office India read.

"The film is looking to smash all records for Hollywood films and chase down the 367 crore nett figure of Avengers Endgame. The film should go on to do around 375 crore nett from here unless the film starts to drop faster now that the holiday period is over,” the report in the entertainment outlet added.

Reportedly, the film will surpass the box office collection of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame this week. With this, James Cameron’s Avatar 2 will become the biggest Hollywood film ever at the Indian box office.

Avatar: The Way Of Water released in languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald in the lead roles and marks the sequel to the 2009-blockbuster film, ‘Avatar’.

Filmmaker James Cameron revealed in an earlier interview how ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ needs to make $2 billion at the worldwide box office to make profits. The film’s future installments, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 have already been shot by the director to avoid the aging of its lead characters.