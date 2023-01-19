Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Overtakes Spider Man: No Way Home, Collects THIS Much On Day 34

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water refuses to slow down at the box-office. The film, which releases theatrically on December 16, 2022 worldwide, has already emerged as the highest grossing film of 2022, surpassing Tom Cruise’s action film, Top Gun: Maverick.

On Wednesday, Avatar 2 surpassed Tom Hollad’s Marvel film Spider Man: No Way Home to become the highest grossing film of the pos-pandemic era. Spider Man: No Way Home’s lifetime collections reportedly stood at $1.91 billion, but with Avatar: The Way of Water raking in $12M globally on its 34th day of release, the film’s total went up to $1.928 billion, overtaking the Marvel film.

Avatar 2 is currently eyeing to hit the $2 billion mark at the global box-office. The film has already emerged as the seventh highest grossing film in the history of world cinema and needs to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide to make profits, director James Cameron had revealed.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles, Avatar The Way of Water has been directed by James Cameron and marks the second installment in the sci-fi franchise. Notably, the first film in the Avatar series went on to become the highest grossing film ever made in the world with a staggering lifetime collection of over $2.9 billion worldwide.

In India, Avatar 2 released in India in languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is also now the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, after it surpassed the lifetime collection of Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Recently, James Cameron dropped a major hint about the upcoming films in the Avatar franchise. The filmmaker spoke about adding a new element in Avatar 3 and introducing new cultures.

“Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak. You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of drove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places,” James Cameron told Deadline.