Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Inches Closer To $2 Billion Mark Worldwide, Collects THIS Much In 25 Days

Avatar 2 Box Office: The film is now the 7th highest grossing film in the history of world cinema. (Image Credits: Twitter)

James Cameron’s epic science-fiction film ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ continues its successful run at the box-office. The film, which was released in theaters on December 16, 2022, has emerged as one of the highest grossing films of all times.

‘Avatar 2’ has crossed the $1.55 billion mark at the global box-office and is now chasing the $2 billion mark. The film has become the 7th highest-grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema.

According to reports, ‘Avatar 2’ box office collection till now stands at $1.713 Billion. Interestingly, the James Cameron-directorial recently surpassed the lifetime collection of Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 worldwide.

Recently, James Cameron opened up about the future installments of the Avatar film franchise. Speaking to Chris Wallace on ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’, the filmmaker said, “It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”

The filmmaker added, “I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years. The point is we’re going to be okay. I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film, so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic.”

James Cameron also said, “And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of ‘4’ in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

Avatar 2 reportedly needs to make over $2 billion to make profits.