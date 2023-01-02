Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Enters The Rs 300 Crore Club In India, Creates THIS Record

James Cameron’s highly anticipated blockbuster sequel ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ released in cinemas on December 16, 2022. The film opened up to positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike and has been on a phenomenal box-office journey ever since its release.

‘Avatar 2’ has been a big success in India and has beaten the likes of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ at the box-office. According to reports, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has managed to cross the Rs 300-crore-mark at the Indian box-office. Reportedly, the film’s total in India now stands nearly around Rs 333 crore and is on its way to beat ‘Avengers: End Game’ lifetime collection, which minted Rs 367 crore in India.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald in the lead roles. The film’s worldwide box-office collection stands at $1.38 billion within less than 3 weeks of its release.

‘Avatar 2’ has already managed to surpass ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s third weekend collections at the worldwide box-office. The film is on track to beat ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the highest grossing film of 2022 worldwide.

James Cameron recently opened up about his plans for the other installments in the ‘Avatar’ film franchise, ‘Avatar 3’ and ‘Avatar 4’. In an interview with a leading American daily, the filmmaker spoke about filming for the next parts in the sci-fi film franchise right away to avoid the ‘Stranger Things’ effect.

“Otherwise, you get–and I love Stranger Things–but you get the Stranger Things effect, where they’re supposed to still be in high school but they look like they’re 27,” James Cameron was quoted as saying in his interview with Deadline. The filmmaker added, “You know, I love the show. It’s okay, we’ll suspend disbelief. We like the characters. But, you know.”