Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Crosses $1.9 Billion Mark, Creates THIS Record In 32 Days

One of the most highly anticipated films of recent times, Avatar: The Way of Water has proven to be a monstrous success at the box-office. The film helmed by James Cameron marks the second installment in the Avatar film franchise and released theatrically on December 16, 2022.

According to reports, Avatar 2 has so far grossed over $1.903 billion worldwide, and has achieved the milestone of becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022. The film also holds the record for being the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema.

With this pace, Avatar 2 is inches away from entering the $2 billion club globally. The film is also on its way to becoming the highest grossing film in the post-pandemic era.

Recently, James Cameron was asked about his reaction to the film’s global success. To this, the filmmaker told American news outlet Variety that he is thankful that the audiences have gone back to the theaters.

“I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re going back to theatres around the world. They’re even going back to theatres in China where they’re having this big Covid surge. We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to theatres’. Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my a*s,” James Cameron was quoted as reported by Variety.

James Cameron also slammed the audiences in the theaters texting in the middle of a movie and said that they are missing out on their experience. “They’re missing the point,” the director said. “When we go to the movies we make a deal with ourselves to have undivided attention for a couple of hours. It’s about immersing yourself…choosing to commit to that ahead of time,” the Avatar 2 director told Variety.

Previously, James Cameron told an international news outlet that Avatar 2 needs to mints over $2 billion at the box office to make profits.