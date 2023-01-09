Avatar 2 Is Now The Seventh Highest Grossing Film In The History Of Cinema, Collects THIS Much In 24 Days At Box Office

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has been creating a storm at the box-office. The film has been creating new records and has now become the seventh highest grossing film ever in the history of cinema.

According to a report in Variety, ‘Avatar 2’ has grossed over $1.708 billion globally and has surpassed ‘Jurassic World’, which collected $1.67 billion to become the seventh-highest grossing movie in box office history.

Notably, the film directed by James Cameron has also overtaken Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the highest grossing film of 2022. In India, the film is inching close to the Rs 400 crore mark.

According to a report in Box Office India, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office collection till now stands at over Rs 350 crore and needs only Rs 20 crore more to overtake Marvel's blockbuster film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and become the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India.

In a recent interview, filmmaker James Cameron opened up about doing more sequels to the ‘Avatar’ film franchise. “I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years,” the filmmaker told The Wrap. “The point is we’re going to be okay. I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic,” James Cameron added in his conversation with the American news outlet.

“And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of 4 in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films,” James Cameron was quoted as saying in the interview.