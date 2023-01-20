Avatar 2 Box Office Set To Cross The $2 Billion Mark Globally This Weekend, Collects THIS Much On Day 35

One of the most highly anticipated films in the recent times, Avatar: The Way of Water continues its dream run at the box office even on Day 35 of its release. The film, helmed by James Cameron marks the sequel to the 2009-film Avatar.

Released theatrically on December 16, 2022 worldwide, Avatar: The Way of Water has so far broken many records and became the highest grossing film in the world in 2022. The film is also the seventh highest grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema and is racing towards the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Avatar 2 is also the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, surpassing Avengers: Endgame. The film collected $12 million at the box office on Day 35 of its release, and has already surpassed the collections of the Marvel’s Spider Man: No Way Home. Avatar 2 is also the highest grossing film in the post pandemic era.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, Avatar 2 chronicles the story of the Sully family including Jake, Neytiri and their kids. The film released in India in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Avatar 2 marks the sequel to the first film, which collected $2.9 billion at the box office and became the highest grossing film of all time.

Filmmaker James Cameron recently revealed inside details about the upcoming installment in the sci-fi franchise, Avatar 3. The director said, “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak. You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film.”

“We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of drove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places,” James Cameron told Deadline.