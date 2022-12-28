Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Collects Rs 8,200 Crore Worldwide, Creates THIS Record

James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel to the 2009-film ‘Avatar’, ‘Avatar 2’ has managed to become a big hit at the box-office. The film which released theatrically on December 16, 2022, has since become a box-office sensation globally.

According to reports, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has surpassed the mark of $1 billion globally, which is roughly around Rs 8,200 crore, within 12 days of its worldwide release. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social media account to share the collections of the film. “#AvatarTheWayOfWater has crossed $1 Billion at the Global Box Office.. North America - $300 Million International - $700 Million,” read his tweet.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater has crossed $1 Billion at the Global Box Office..



North America - $300 Million



International - $700 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 28, 2022

'Avatar 2' has also become the third highest grossing film of the year in India. With a collection of over Rs 192 crore, the film is now only behind ‘KGF Chapter 2’, which collected Rs 434.70 crore and ‘RRR’ which raked in Rs 274.31 crore.

‘Avatar : The Way Of Water’ has been set on a humungous budget. Director James Cameron had earlier shared that though he won’t reveal the exact budget of ‘Avatar 2’, the film needs to collect over $2 billion globally to make profits.

While speaking about the future sequels in the ‘Avatar’ film franchise, James Cameron told American news outlet Entertainment Daily that he has already shot scenes from a proposed ‘Avatar 3’ and ‘Avatar 4’ concurrently.

Adding how he did not want the youngest cast member to age out, like in the case of Netflix’ superhit series ‘Stranger Things’, James Cameron said, “Otherwise, you get-and I love Stranger Things-but you get the Stranger Things effect, where they’re supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they’re 27.”

James Cameron also spoke about how the blockbuster success of ‘Avatar 2’, which raked in $2 billion at the worldwide box-office in 2009, paved the way for more sequels of the film. “The feedback from the world in all cultures was that we want more of this. That’s what people said afterwards. ‘It was too short. I didn’t want to leave, I wanted to stay there’. As an artist, I’ve already got an avenue right into the hearts and minds of people around the world.”