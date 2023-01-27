Avatar 2 Beats Avengers: Infinity War To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Film Of All Time, Collects THIS Much

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water remains unstoppable at the box-office even in its sixth week of release. The film, which came in the cinemas worldwide on December 16, 2022, has surpassed Marvels’ Avengers: Infinity War to become the fifth highest grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema

According to a report in Box Office Mojo, Avatar 2 has so far earned a total of $2.054 billion worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collections of Avengers: Infinity War, which minted $2.052 billion. With this, Avatar: The Way of Water has become the 5th highest-grossing film in history.

Avatar 2 is now eyeing to cross the lifetime collection of the fourth highest grossing film in cinema history, Star Wars – The Force Awakens, which collected $2.071 billion during its lifetime in the theaters. Interestingly, James Cameron’s next big target will be his own film, Titanic, whose lifetime collections stand at $2.194 billion.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles, Avatar: The Way Of Water marks the sequel to the 2009 sci-fi film Avatar. The film holds the record for being the world’s highest grossing film ever with a collection of over $2.9 billion.

In a recent interview with Deadline at an award show, James Cameron revealed that he will introducing a new element in Avatar 3. “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak. You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

“We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of drove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places,” James Cameron told Deadline.