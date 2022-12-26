Avatar 2 Becomes The Fifth Highest Grossing Film Of The Year; Collects THIS Much At The Worldwide Box-Office

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collections: The film marked the sequel to the 2009-film Avatar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel to his 2009 blockbuster film ‘Avatar’ released in cinemas on December 16, 2022. Titled ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, the film has proven to be a big hit at the box office within 10 days of its release.

According to latest reports, ‘Avatar 2’ has surpassed the collections of Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the Indian box-office. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India in its second weekend, and has overall become the fifth highest grosser of the year by collecting over Rs 7,000 crore worldwide.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter and shared that ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has crossed the $850 million mark at the worldwide box office. “"#AvatarTheWayOfWater crosses $600 Million Internationally and $250 Million at the North America Box office, $850 Million Total.. (sic),” his tweet read.

Recently, James Cameron opened up about why he made ‘Avatar 2’. The filmmaker said that the audiences wanted to see more of the world of Pandora and thus the movie came to life.

“The feedback from the world in all cultures was that we want more of this. That’s what people said afterwards. ‘It was too short. I didn’t want to leave, I wanted to stay there’,” th filmmaker told PTI.

“As an artist, I’ve already got an avenue right into the hearts and minds of people around the world. I had to ask myself as a filmmaker, as an artist, and as somebody who has a lot of other things that I like to do, like exploration and sustainability causes, — is this something I want to do and devote my life to? Because that’s really what you do when you make a movie like this. It’s a hundred percent,” James Cameron added in his interview.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepher Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.