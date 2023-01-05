Avatar 2 BEATS Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick At The Box-Office To Become The Biggest Film Of 2022, Collects THIS Much

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has been breaking records at the worldwide box-office. The film released theatrically on December 16, 2022 and marks the sequel to the 2009-film, Avatar. On Wednesday, Avatar 2 surpassed the lifetime collection of Tom Cruise’s high octane action film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the highest grossing film of 2022 worldwide.

Avatar 2 has been running in the theaters successfully for 20 days globally, and has collected over $1.5 billion at the box office worldwide. According to reports, Avatar: The Way Of Water ‘s collections stand at approximately Rs 12,300 crore worldwide and has surpassed the total lifetime collections of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which collected $1.49 Billion (Rs 12,218 crore worldwide.

This is the third time James Cameron’s film has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box-office. His previous films hitting the $1 billion mark include ‘Titanic’ in 1997, which raked in $2.22 Billion at the box-office, and ‘Avatar’ in 2009, which minted $2.92 Billion at the global box office.

Filmmaker James Cameron, during the promotions of ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ revealed how he got the inspiration to make the film. “As a director, I’m always gone in different places around the world, I don’t get enough time with my kids, and so I’m just processing my issues. Which is good; I think artists should do that. They should write, paint, whatever it is, from what they know,” the Avatar 2 director told a leading American outlet, Complex.

‘I wanted to connect such a fantastic story and a fantastic world to something very rooted in human experience. And a universal human experience; not just sort of North American pop culture, but all culture everywhere around the world,” the director said in his interview.

“Whether it’s a highly urban, living in a high rise or living in a suburban neighborhood, or living in the Amazon rainforest, people all value the same thing, which is their family. And Jake and Neytiri have to balance their desire to protect their family against their need to protect their world. And Jake has to figure out where he is in all that,” James Cameron was quoted as saying.