Avatar 2 Now The 4th Biggest Movie In Cinema History By Surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Collects THIS Much

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has managed to hold strong at the box-office despite releasing over 40 days ago. The film, which made its way to cinemas across the world on December 16, 2022, has managed to top the worldwide box-office for the seventh weekend in a row.

According to reports, Avatar 2 has collected over $2.117 billion globally and surpassed the lifetime collection of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which collected $2.071 billion during its lifetime to become the fourth highest grossing film of all time in cinema history. With this, Avatar: The Way of Water is only behind Titanic at 2.19 billion, Avengers: Endgame at 2.7 billion and Avatar at $2.92 billion.

Notably, James Cameron has become the only filmmaker in the world to have three $2 billion films under his name. Avatar: The Way of Water lead star cast member Zoe Saldana is the only actor with four $2 billion films under her belt, having been a part of the Avatar and Avengers film franchises.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles and marks the sequel to the 2009 sci-fi film Avatar, which holds the record for being the highest grossing film of all time in the world.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan smashed all records created by Hindi films in recent times and grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide within 5 days of its release. The film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, has been helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Pathaan revolves around an Indian spy who takes on a leader of a group of mercenaries who have nefarious plans to target his homeland. Shah Rukh Khan plays the titular role in the film of a RAW agent who gets into action to protect his country from all enemies.