Avatar The Way Of Water: New Trailer Of James Cameron's Sci-Fi To Release On THIS Date

JAMES Cameron's Academy Award-winning film 'Avatar' is all set to return with its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. There has been a lot of anticipation about the film ever since its announcement and the audience is eagerly waiting to get more details about the film. The trailer for Avatar 2 will release on November 2 on the show Good Morning America.

As per the reports, the trailer of Avatar The Way Of Water will premiere on Good Morning America on the morning on November 2. The makers officially confirmed the news on social media.

Meanwhile, the first instalment of the film was re-released in theatres and the audience got the chance to experience the magical world of Avatar in a better way with enhanced special effects. Moreover, at the end of the film, a post-credit scene was attached which include a glimpse of Avatar: The Way of Water.

According to 20th Century Studios, the synopsis of Avatar 2 is, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment in Avatar 2. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel have joined the star cast for Avatar 2.

Sigourney Weaver, who played the role of Dr Grace Augustine in the first Avatar film, will be part of Avatar 2. In Avatar 2, she will essay the role of Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter. Speaking to the Empire Magazine about her role, Sigourney Weaver said, "I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents. I certainly do. I was 5' 10" or 5' 11" when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She's searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim."

Avatar: The Way of Water will release on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.