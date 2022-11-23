Avatar 2: James Cameron's Directorial Has To Earn THIS Whopping Amount To Emerge As Hit

JAMES Cameron's Academy Award-winning film 'Avatar' is back with its sequel after more than 10 years. There is a lot of expectation from 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' and it is made a massive budget. Recently, in an interview, Cameron revealed that Avatar 2 is very expensive and it has to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to recover its cost.

While speaking to GQ Magazine, James Cameron said that Avatar 2 may have to earn in excess of $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment. He even called his film the worst business case as it has been in making for over a decade.

Avatar earned $2.9 billion and became the highest-grossing film of all time. It was followed by Avengers Endgame and Titanic.

According to 20th Century Studios, the synopsis of Avatar 2 is, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment in Avatar 2. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel have joined the star cast for Avatar 2.

Sigourney Weaver, who played the role of Dr Grace Augustine in the first Avatar film, will be part of Avatar 2. In Avatar 2, she will essay the role of Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter. Speaking to the Empire Magazine about her role, Sigourney Weaver said, "I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents. I certainly do. I was 5' 10" or 5' 11" when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She's searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim."

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.