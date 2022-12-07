  • News
  • Entertainment

Avatar 2 FIRST Reviews Out: Critics Call James Cameron's Film A 'Cinematic Masterpiece', 'Better Than First One'

Avatar 2 will release on December 16, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

By JE Entertainment Desk
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 03:47 PM IST
Minute Read
Avatar 2 FIRST Reviews Out: Critics Call James Cameron's Film A 'Cinematic Masterpiece', 'Better Than First One'
File Image

AVATAR: The Way Of Water is one of the most awaited movies of the year and it is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. The audience waited for over 13 years for the sequel of Avatar, which is the highest-grossing film of all time to this day. Fans have a lot of expectations from the film since its first instalment was a blockbuster. The first reviews of Avatar 2 are finally out and most critics are praising it.

The critics have called 'Avatar 2' a cinematic masterpiece and some called it better than its first instalment. Take a look at the reactions.

As the movie will release in 10 days, the advance bookings have already kickstarted. As per reports, Avatar 2 has sold around 2.15 lakh tickets in India and earned around Rs 8.50 crores.

The first instalment of Avatar collected $2.9 billion and became the highest-grossing film of all time. It was followed by Avengers Endgame and Titanic.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Aryan Khan To Make Directorial Debut, Hansika Motwani..
Bollywood News LIVE: Aryan Khan To Make Directorial Debut, Hansika Motwani..

Earlier, while speaking to GQ Magazine, James Cameron said that Avatar 2 may have to earn in excess of $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment. He even called his film the worst business case as it has been in making for over a decade.

Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel are the new addition to the star cast for Avatar 2. Meanwhile, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment in Avatar 2.

Also Read
Chiranjeevi’s ’Waltair Veerayya’ To Release On THIS Date
Chiranjeevi’s ’Waltair Veerayya’ To Release On THIS Date

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way Of Water reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

In India, Avatar: The Way of Water will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.