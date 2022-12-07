Avatar 2 FIRST Reviews Out: Critics Call James Cameron's Film A 'Cinematic Masterpiece', 'Better Than First One'

AVATAR: The Way Of Water is one of the most awaited movies of the year and it is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. The audience waited for over 13 years for the sequel of Avatar, which is the highest-grossing film of all time to this day. Fans have a lot of expectations from the film since its first instalment was a blockbuster. The first reviews of Avatar 2 are finally out and most critics are praising it.

The critics have called 'Avatar 2' a cinematic masterpiece and some called it better than its first instalment. Take a look at the reactions.

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

A review of Avatar 2 from me, a person who does not like Avatar: it’s really good! First and foremost, a great action movie! Does it all make sense? Not really! But every character has a great payoff and the ending is very touching (esp. for a new dad). #AvatarTheWayOfWater — Jay Ledbetter (@MrJayLedbetter) December 7, 2022

Feliz NA’VIdad indeed! #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a cinematic masterpiece! I enjoyed it even more than the first one! It conquers stunning visuals on-screen & taps into the heart reminding us of what truly matters in life. Family, home, nature & survival. My top film of the year! 🌊 — Amanda Salas (@AmandaSalas) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water left me breathless. Visually stunning, emotionally overwhelming, with some of the most impressive sustained action scenes I’ve ever seen. The performances are incredible too, especially by all the kids. Wow. James Cameron truly doesn’t miss. #Avatar pic.twitter.com/GdwSnZYPYz — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 7, 2022

As the movie will release in 10 days, the advance bookings have already kickstarted. As per reports, Avatar 2 has sold around 2.15 lakh tickets in India and earned around Rs 8.50 crores.

The first instalment of Avatar collected $2.9 billion and became the highest-grossing film of all time. It was followed by Avengers Endgame and Titanic.

Earlier, while speaking to GQ Magazine, James Cameron said that Avatar 2 may have to earn in excess of $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment. He even called his film the worst business case as it has been in making for over a decade.

Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel are the new addition to the star cast for Avatar 2. Meanwhile, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment in Avatar 2.

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way Of Water reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

In India, Avatar: The Way of Water will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.