Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Surpasses Titanic, Becomes 3rd Biggest International Release In History

James Cameron’s sci-fi film Avatar: The Way of Water has achieved yet another milestone at the box-office. The film has surpassed Titanic in worldwide collections and has become the third highest grossing film of all time.

According to reports, Avatar 2’s worldwide collections now stand at $1.538 million overseas, and is only behind James Cameron’s other blockbuster ‘Avatar’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. With this, Avatar 2 has become the third-highest grossing movie in history at the international box office in terms of international ticket sales.

Globally, Avatar: The Way of Water is currently the fourth-highest grossing movie in history. The film is preceded in the list by Avatar at $2.92 billion, Avengers: Endgame at $2.7 billion and Titanic at $2.19 billion. The film will likely surpass the total worldwide collections of ‘Titanic’ in a week.

Recently, James Cameron spoke about the blockbuster success of Avatar 2. Speaking at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 red carpet, the filmmaker said that he is glad to bring back the audiences to the theaters.

“I’m not thinking of it in those terms. I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re going back to theaters around the world. They’re even going back to theaters in China where they’re having this big COVID surge,” said James Cameron, adding, “We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to the theaters.’ Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my ass.”

The filmmaker further added, “When we go to the movies we make a deal with ourselves to have undivided attention for a couple of hours. It’s about immersing yourself…choosing to commit to that ahead of time.”

James Cameron earlier revealed that Avatar 2 needs to make at least $2 billion at the box-office to make profits. “It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

“I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years,” said James Cameron.