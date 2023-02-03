Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Misses Out On Rs 400 Crore Mark In India, Collects THIS Much

The sci-fi film Avatar: The Way of Water has been enjoying a blockbuster run at the box-office since its release in theaters over 40 days ago. The film came into cinemas on December 16, 2022 and was directed by James Cameron.

Avatar: The Way of Water released in India in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film became the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, and was eyeing to become the first Rs 400 crore Hollywood film. But with the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, the film has missed the mark.

Avatar 2 will reportedly end its run at the box-office in India at around Rs 392 to 393 crore. The film's collection currently stand around Rs 390 crore.

Avatar 2 is currently the fourth highest grossing film in the history of world cinema. The film has collected over $2.128 billion worldwide and ranks behind two of James Cameron’s own directorial films. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently eyeing to surpass the lifetime collection of Titanic, which collected $2.19 billion during its lifetime.

The highest grossing films ever in history are Avatar with $2.92 billion and Avengers: Endgame, with $2.7 billion. Interestingly, James Cameron is the only filmmaker in the world to have 3 $2 billion movies.

Talking about the future of the Avatar film franchise, James Cameron spoke on an episode of ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace’ and said that they already have a game plan going forward with Avatar 3.

“It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels. I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years. The point is we’re going to be okay,” the filmmaker said on the show.

James Cameron said, “I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film, so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic. And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of ‘4’ in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”