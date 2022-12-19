Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Collects Over $400 Million Worldwide, Creates THIS Record

James Cameron’s highly-anticipated film ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ released theatrically in cinemas worldwide on December 16, 2022. The film garnered positive response from the audiences and critics alike and has become a box-office success.

Though ‘Avatar 2’ opened lower to its box-office predictions, the film has managed to do well worldwide. According to reports, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has surpassed the $400 million at the worldwide box-office.

Thank you to all of you who have already taken the journey back to Pandora. #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/HSyjB7uEik — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 18, 2022

Trade analysts had rocket-high expectations from ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, considering the mammoth success of the film franchise’s first installment. According to a report in Variety, ‘Avatar 2’ has minted over $134 million in the American market and became James Cameron’s first film to hit the $100 million mark in the opening weekend. The film has so far earned over $301 million internationally, taking its worldwide total to $435 million.

With this, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has now become the third biggest opening weekend grosser worldwide in the post-pandemic era. The film is now behind Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which raked in $442 million worldwide and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which minted over $600 million.

In India, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has so far crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box-office. The film is expected to record a Rs 130 crore+ first weekend collection.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater has crossed $434.5 million (₹3500 crores) at the global box office 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MUn4lwY0O1 — LetsCinema (@letscinema) December 18, 2022

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ released 13 years after the first ‘Avatar’. Talking about the ‘Avatar 2’ screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash, James Cameron said in a media interaction, “When I sat down with my writers to start ‘Avatar 2,’ I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well. We must crack the code of what the hell happened.”

“All films work on different levels. The first is surface, which is character, problem and resolution. The second is thematic. What is the movie trying to say? But ‘Avatar’ also works on a third level, the subconscious. I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realized that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year,” the filmmaker added.