Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Becomes Highest Grossing Film In The Post-Pandemic Era, Collects THIS Much

James Cameron’s sci-fi film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ remains steady at the box-office even on Day 32. The film, which released theatrically on December 16, 2022, is inching towards the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, Avatar 2 has now become the highest grossing film in the post-pandemic era, surpassing the Marvel film, ‘Spider Man: No Way Home.’ Avatar: The Way of Water reportedly collected $17 million on Monday and also holds the record for being the highest grossing film of 2022 globally.

Avatar 2 is now the sixth highest grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema, and is behind the collections of the following: Avatar on $2.93 billion, Avengers: Endgame (2019) on $2.797 billion; Cameron’s Titanic (1997) on $2.195 billion; Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) on $2.069 billion; and Avengers: infinity War (2018) on $2.048 billion.

Recently, James Cameron opened up about the upcoming films in the Avatar franchise. Speaking to a leading media outlet at the Critics Choice Awards, the filmmaker said, “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak.”

James Cameron told Deadline, “You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

RRR director SS Rajamouli, who was in Los Angeles for the Critics Choice Awards, met Avatar 2 director James Cameron. Posting a picture of the two filmmakers, the official page of RRR movie wrote, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both.”