Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: James Cameron's Film Continues To Attract Audience To Theatres On Day 2

AVATAR: The Way Of Water made the audience wait for over 10 years for its release and it has finally hit the theatres now. It is a sequel to Avatar (released in 2009) which still holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in the world.

As the verdict of Avatar 2 is finally, take a look at the box office collection of the film.

According to Box Office India, the movie showed around 5 to 10 per cent of growth and collected around Rs 42 crore on Day 2 in India.

Box Office India earlier reported that the movie had an excellent opening of 45-50% with collections in South India leading the way. Avatar 2 approximately earned Rs 40 crore to 45 crore on Day 1.

According to a report by Deadline, James Cameron's directorial collected around $525 million on the opening weekend.

The motion picture event of a generation is finally here.



Experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater now playing only in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/9NiFEIHBie pic.twitter.com/q0BpawCpOp — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 16, 2022

In the US and Canada, the movie can earn over $175 million and the remaining $350 million is likely to come in from the overseas market. Whereas, $100 million is expected to come from China.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, James Cameron said Avatar 2 is very expensive and it has to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to recover its cost.

He said that the movie has to earn in excess of $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment. He even called his film the worst business case as it has been in making for over a decade.

The movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald in the lead role, who reprised their role from the previous instalment.

Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel have joined the star cast for Avatar 2.

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," reads the official synopsis.

Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 are also in the progress and will reportedly release in 2024.