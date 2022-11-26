Avatar 2: James Cameron's Directorial Has Already Sold THIS MANY Tickets Within 3 Days In India

AVATAR: The Way Of Water has created excitement amongst the audience ever since its announcement and the audience has a lot of expectations from the film since its first instalment was a blockbuster. The movie has been made on a massive budget and the advance booking of Avatar 2 has already started. The Avatar franchise has a huge fan following in India as well and buzz around it can be seen from its advance bookings.

According to several reports, the advance bookings of Avatar 2 have already crossed the 15,000 mark within three days in India.

The first instalment of Avatar collected $2.9 billion and became the highest-grossing film of all time. It was followed by Avengers Endgame and Titanic.

Earlier, while speaking to GQ Magazine, James Cameron said that Avatar 2 may have to earn in excess of $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment. He even called his film the worst business case as it has been in making for over a decade.

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," the official synopsis reads.

The first review of Avatar 2 is out as well. Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro praised the film, which has made the fans even more excited.

"A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers…," he tweeted.

Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel are the new addition to the star cast for Avatar 2. Meanwhile, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment in Avatar 2.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.