Amid the ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday said that she is leaving Mumbai, as she headed to her home in Manali.



Kangana shared the news of her leaving the city on Twitter while launching an all-out attack on the state government, alleging that attempts were made to break her house after the city corporation (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) demolished her office.

“With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” she wrote on Twitter.

जब रक्षक ही भक्षक होने का एलान कर रहे हैं धड़ियाल बन लोकतंत्र का चीरहरण कर रहे हैं,

मुझे कमज़ोर समझ कर

बहुत बड़ी भूल कर रहे हैं!

एक महिला को डरा कर उसे नीचा दिखाकर,

अपनी इमेज को धूल कर रहे हैं!! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

“When the protectors are declaring to be devourers, they are Tearing apart democracy, considering me weak, Making a big mistake! Scaring a woman down. Dusting their image,” she wrote in another tweet.

Flanked with her Y-category security and Mumbai Police, Kangana left her Khar residence on Monday morning with her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Last week, a part of Kangana’s Mumbai office was demolished by the BMC over "illegal construction". However, the Bombay High Court stayed further demolition of the office structure by civic officials while adjourning the hearing on the matter till September 22.

“My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well, I am glad my judgment of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right,” Kangana had then said in her reaction.

Posted By: Srishti Goel