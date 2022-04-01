New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the trailer of John Abraham's film Attack came out, the audience has been eager to watch this action-packed movie. Attack is a superhero film, which revolves around a cyber soldier who has lost everything and puts his life on the line to serve his nation.

Soon, after the release of the film, John Abraham’s fans took their Twitter handles and praised the actor's performance. People also praised the visual effects, whereas some praised the amazing background score of the movie.

One Twitter user wrote that John has delivered a power-packed performance and also brought newness and innovation to the film.

#AttackReview

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#JohnAbraham DELIVERS a power-packed performance with NEWNESS & INNOVATION when Bollywood needs it the most, #RakulPreetSingh **SHINES** in her role while #JacquelineFernandez nails her bit. Go and #Attack the theatres as the SCEENPLAY is **IMMACULATE** pic.twitter.com/ztpmbBOrps — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) March 31, 2022

Another person wrote that Attack is ‘unique and perfectly executed cinema’.

#Attack has ticked all the boxes right and If this one fails to open on good box office collections, then genuine Indian fans should never ask Bollywood to give them better content..

UNIQUE & PERFECTLY EXECUTED CINEMA#AttackReview #JohnAbraham @TheJohnAbraham #AttackMovie pic.twitter.com/0DUFIHYPtD — Devaa Jain (@DevaaJain) April 1, 2022

Some people also tweeted that Attack is a Hollywood level film and said that it is India’s Marvel film.

#Attack only one word say fantastic experiment with visuals and story . John doing a well job as super Soldier 🪖 . Lakshyaraj Anand congratulation to fantastic direction .

All supporting cast is doing good job



So overall attack is a mass action entertainer film . #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/cUloS7BrGO — dushyant sharma official (@dushyant_actor) April 1, 2022

Directed by Lakshya Raj, the film is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions. The movie also stars Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj. The film was supposed to be released on Republic Day. However, the release date got changed and is now set as April 1, 2022.

