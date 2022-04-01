New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the trailer of John Abraham's film Attack came out, the audience has been eager to watch this action-packed movie. Attack is a superhero film, which revolves around a cyber soldier who has lost everything and puts his life on the line to serve his nation.

Soon, after the release of the film, John Abraham’s fans took their Twitter handles and praised the actor's performance. People also praised the visual effects, whereas some praised the amazing background score of the movie.

One Twitter user wrote that John has delivered a power-packed performance and also brought newness and innovation to the film.

 

Another person wrote that Attack is ‘unique and perfectly executed cinema’.

Some people also tweeted that Attack is a Hollywood level film and said that it is India’s Marvel film.

Also Read
Jalwanuma Song Out: Find solace in this romantic track from Tiger Shroff,..
Jalwanuma Song Out: Find solace in this romantic track from Tiger Shroff,..

 

Directed by Lakshya Raj, the film is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions. The movie also stars Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj. The film was supposed to be released on Republic Day. However, the release date got changed and is now set as April 1, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav