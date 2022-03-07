New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! the trailer of Attack has been released by makers on Monday, March 7, 2022. Starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles the film is all set to release in theatres on April 1st, 2022.

Taking to social media, John Abraham shared the trailer of Attack: Part 1 and wrote, "INDIA’S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! 🔥#ATTACKtrailer out now: link in bio#Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22."

Watch Attack: Part 1 trailer:

In the newly released trailer, John Abraham is termed as India's first Super Soldier. The trailer will give you a glimpse of Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez's roles. As promised, the sci-fi thriller is full of action and suspense.

On March 4th, John updated his fans that his highly ambitious action entertainer will be released on the big screen on 1st April 2022 worldwide. The actor dropped a poster from the film and wrote, "GET READY FOR ATTACKin3 #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April 2022," and tagged Rakul Preet, Jacqueline, and filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand.

Earlier, talking about the movie, the Satyameva Jayate actor had stated in a statement, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried. There’s a sci-fi angle, a complex drama and there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists. It takes into account what our history is and who we are as a nation”.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj, the film is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on Republic Day. However, the release date got changed and is now set as April 1, 2022.

