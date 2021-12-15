New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor John Abraham is well known for his action-thriller movies, and the actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining his fans. After a rip-roaring performance in Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming film 'Attack". The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser of the movie. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh. Earlier on December 14, John deleted all his posts from his official Instagram handle giving a shock to fans and well-wishers.

Sharing the teaser of the film, John Abraham wrote, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28." The movie is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is backed by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions. The movie was originally scheduled to hit the screens across the country on August 14, 2020, however, the rising number of Covid cases during that time delayed its release. Now Attack is all set to release on January 28, 2022.

The film's storyline is based on a hostage crisis and is expected to grab eyeballs. Apart from John, Rakulpreet Singh also shared the teaser on her Instagram account and wrote, "The super-soldier who pledged to serve the country is finally here to save the nation."

The Satyameva Jayate 2 lead actor deleted all his pictures, videos, and even the display picture of his official Insta account on Tuesday, giving a shock to all his fans. John enjoys a massive following of 9.7 million on the app and is followed by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and many other celebrities.

On the work front, John will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

