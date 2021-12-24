New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aanand L Rai's much-awaited movie Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, is finally streaming at Disney+Hotstar. The musical romantic drama address a sensitive issue in an interesting and entertaining way. In the film, Sara essays the role of a strong-headed bold girl, Rinku Sooryavanshi, who is in love with Sajjad Ali Khan (Akshay, a magician. However, she is forced to marry Vishnu, a senior medical student from Tamil Nadu. The film is released in two languages, Hindi and Tamil. The Tamil dubbed version of the film is titled as Galatta Kalyanam.

Soon after the film started streaming on the OTT platform, movie buffs took to their Twitter handle and flooded the space with appreciating tweets. The netizens lauded the storyline of the film, actors for their performance and the director for his amazing direction. One of the users called the film 'Pure Magic' and wrote, "Memorable Love Story filled with Emotions, Humor and Award-Winning Performances crafted by Master Craftsmen. Medium star Brilliant Direction Medium star Award Winning Performances Medium star Soulful Music
Medium star Fine Dose of Emotions & Humor."

Another wrote, "#AtrangiRe Review: Breezy entertainer with classic performances from @dhanushkraja, @akshaykumar and @SaraAliKhan. Dull moments here & there. Music by @arrahman is great. Cinematography & direction are good."

Here have a look at Twitter reactions:

 

Another user wrote, "Still in the zone of ATRANGI RE And still my mind is forcing me to be in that world created by writer #himanshusharma , you are a genius. I usually don't feel emotional, but this movie made me emotional One of the finest film of the year"

A user wrote, "Woke up and watched #AtrangiRe And I must say I've seen a VERY VERY VERY GOOD Romantic movie after long long time!!This movie connects directly with your soul!! What an amazingly unique story ( as Akshay sir have mentioned in every Interviews)Climax will stuck in your mind..."

Apart from Akshay, Sara and Dhanush, Atrangi Re also stars Ashish Verma, Dimple Hayathi and Seema Biswas. The film was released today, December 24, on Disney+Hotstar. 

