New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aanand L Rai's much-awaited movie Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, is finally streaming at Disney+Hotstar. The musical romantic drama address a sensitive issue in an interesting and entertaining way. In the film, Sara essays the role of a strong-headed bold girl, Rinku Sooryavanshi, who is in love with Sajjad Ali Khan (Akshay, a magician. However, she is forced to marry Vishnu, a senior medical student from Tamil Nadu. The film is released in two languages, Hindi and Tamil. The Tamil dubbed version of the film is titled as Galatta Kalyanam.

#AtrangiRe is PURE MAGIC.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#AtrangiReReview: A ]Memorable Love Story filled with Emotions, Humor and Award Winning Performances crafted by Master Craftsmen.

⭐️ Brilliant Direction

⭐️ Award Winning Performances

⭐️ Soulful Music

⭐️ Fine Dose of Emotions & Humor. pic.twitter.com/Ieu8yd7Mmx — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) December 23, 2021

Another wrote, "#AtrangiRe Review: Breezy entertainer with classic performances from @dhanushkraja, @akshaykumar and @SaraAliKhan. Dull moments here & there. Music by @arrahman is great. Cinematography & direction are good."

Here have a look at Twitter reactions:

#AtrangiReReview is an absolute delight that steals our heart with scintillating performances. All 3 are so aptly cast #AkshayKumar magical #SaraAliKhan best performance til date #Dhanush best actor of the country carries the film with incredible acting & emotions🥰 #AtrangiRe pic.twitter.com/BuOHZwg3Db — CutezPooja (@CutezPooja) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiReReview :- Anand sir ka behtareen direction 🙌#Dhanush sir ki #Raanjhanaa ke baad ek or soulful performance👌,#SaraAliKhan:- LAKL2 ki overacting se nikalkar natural adaakari👌

And #AkshayKumar aapke liye ek line

:- Garda udaa diya 💥💥💥💥💥

MyRating:- 5⭐ — Atrangi re Day🙃 (@Swetaakkian) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiReReview 4.5/5



Beautiful Movie



Music vera Level @arrahman Music on fire 🔥🔥🔥



Thalaiver yeppavum Acting King @dhanushkraja acting Awesome



Best flim for Director



Totally i like this movie ❤❤❤ Planing to watch 2nd time today Evening 🥳🥳🥳 — பொல்லாதவன் சரவணன் (@MaariBoys2) December 24, 2021

#OneWordReview...#AtrangiRe: DELIGHTFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️½#AtrangiRe lives up to its title — unconventional, complex plot that’s rich in emotions and drama… Rides on solid drama, but loosens post-interval… Emotional finale a high point… Genuinely hatke film! #AtrangiReReview pic.twitter.com/CP5mN21H4g — Ajay Pal (@AjayPal9888) December 24, 2021

Wonderful movie #AtrangiRe #AtrangiReReview

Dhanush acting is par excellence, carries the film on his shoulder! — Puspak Patnaik 🇮🇳 (@puspakpatnaik) December 24, 2021

Another user wrote, "Still in the zone of ATRANGI RE And still my mind is forcing me to be in that world created by writer #himanshusharma , you are a genius. I usually don't feel emotional, but this movie made me emotional One of the finest film of the year"

Still in the zone of ATRANGI RE

And still my mind is forcing me to be in that world created by writer #himanshusharma , you are a genius



I usually don't feel emotional, but this movie made me emotional

One of the finest film of the year#AtrangiRe #AtrangiReReview — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) December 24, 2021

A user wrote, "Woke up and watched #AtrangiRe And I must say I've seen a VERY VERY VERY GOOD Romantic movie after long long time!!This movie connects directly with your soul!! What an amazingly unique story ( as Akshay sir have mentioned in every Interviews)Climax will stuck in your mind..."

Woke up and watched #AtrangiRe

And I must say I've seen a VERY VERY VERY GOOD Romantic movie after long long time!!

This movie connects directly with your soul!! What an amazingly unique story ( as Akshay sir have mentioned in every Interviews)

Climax will stuck in your mind... pic.twitter.com/FdWIO8Gtyf — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) December 24, 2021

Apart from Akshay, Sara and Dhanush, Atrangi Re also stars Ashish Verma, Dimple Hayathi and Seema Biswas. The film was released today, December 24, on Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv