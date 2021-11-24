New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the much-anticipated movie Atrangi Re has released the trailer on Wednesday. Atrangi Re featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush will get released on December 24 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Atrangi Re trailer looks like a true blue Anand L Raj film. The trailer of the movie opens with some goons carrying Dhanush in a bag who was kidnapped for tying marrying Sara Ali Khan's character. In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sara's other lover whose entry scene is larger than life in the movie and will witness fans whistling and hooting in the aisle.

Watch the trailer here:

Sara plays a 'Dhaakad' North Indian girl while Dhanush is South Indian who was held captive to marry Vidya(Sara Ali Khan). After marrying Dhanush, Sara reveals her lover but later was caught in a dilemma of pursuing two love interests. The highlight is Sara Ali Khan’s character and her chemistry with Dhanush.

The movie's trailer was shared by Sara Ali Khan on Instagram, sharing the trailer she wrote, "Atrangi Re trailer out now Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks."

On November 23, the makers of the movie had released the first look of the movie starring Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay.

Introducing Akshay Kumar's character from the film, Sara wrote, "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar, to ho jayein tayaar to meet Mr Akshay Kumar."

Similarly, Introducing Dhanush’s character, Akshay wrote, “Meet iss love story ka Atrangi No.2, naam jiska hai Vishu," and for Sara's Character Akshay wrote, "Ek ladkipyaar mein paagal Miliye Atrangi No. 1 Rinku se kal. #AtrangiRe trailer out tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar."

