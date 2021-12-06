New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aanand L Rai's highly anticipated film Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush is soon going to hit the OTT platform. Ahead of the release, the makers are keeping the momentum high by dropping the movie's tracks. Now after the song Chaka Chak, the makers have released yet another song titled Rait Zara Si, featuring all three actors.

Rait Zara Si is composed by Award-winning music composer AR Rahman and is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The song unfolds the love story of Rinku (Sara) and Vishnu (Dhanush), who are married forcibly. The track also gives a glimpse of Sara and Akshay's love story.

Sara also shared the song on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "My heart keeps pounding | For a love that's bounding | Lag rahi hai ek alag hi pyaas si | Kyunki aagayi hai #RaitZaraSi. Song out now!"

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on the eve of Valentines Day but owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the makers postponed the release date.

The film is being produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Cape of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Meanwhile, recently filmmaker revealed an interesting story behind Atrangi Re's title. In conversation with ETimes, he said, "I did not get ‘Atrangi Re’ but when I asked for the title of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, forget having attempted a story on the subject, nobody had even registered the title."

He further added, "Salman Bhai had the title registered to his production house but he gave it to me on one condition. He told his associates to give the title rights only if I direct the film, otherwise they wouldn’t have let it go.”

