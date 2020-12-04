Akshay Kumar shared the first look photo from the sets of their film and from the picture it looks like he is very happy to return back to the sets after a very long time, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan have begun shooting for their upcoming film Atrangi Re. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the first look photo from the sets of their film and from the picture it looks like he is very happy to return back to the sets after a very long time.

Akshay shared the photo with the caption that reads, "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma. #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja @TSeries @cypplOfficial.”

Sara Ali Khan also shared the same photo with the caption, "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!”

In the photo, Akshay and Sara are looking at each other and were laughing their hearts out. Sara was seen in a desi look as she was donning a white kurta with yellow phulkari and Akshay was seen in a shirt that he donned with a classy blue buttoned jacket.

For the unversed, in the film, Sara is playing the role of a girl from Bihar and she will be seen romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2021 but as the shoot of the film has been delayed, the film's release date is also likely to get postponed. The film is a cross-cultural love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier, the shoot of the film began in Varanasi in March but the shoot was halted due to coronavirus pandemic and now the second schedule of Atrangi Re began in October.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film Coolie No. 1 in which she will be stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor in the remake that originally starred the latter opposite, Govinda.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma