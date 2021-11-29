New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, starrer Atrangi Re, is all set to release next month and to keep the momentum high, the makers have unveiled the first track titled 'Chaka Chak' today, Monday. The song has all the jitters as it is composed by ace music composer AR Rahman and his team.

Featuring Dhanush and Sara, Chaka Chak song is set in the traditional home of South India. It celebrates the auspicious ceremony of Dhanush's engagement. The track is penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by veteran singer Shreya Ghoshal, features Sara and Dhanush. The video opens on Sara telling Dhanush, "Desh ki akeli biwi honge hum, jo apne khud ke pati ke sagayi pe itna khush hai". Next, she starts dancing while her husband is seen sulking, seeing her happiness.

Sara Ali Khan, on Sunday, gave a shout out for her song in advance. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a poster from the song, and captioned it as, "Bihar ki chori Atrangi love story Alag hai relation Jhatak hai iska fashion But is shaadi ke occasion Par karenge full on celebration"

Talking about the film, Atrangi Re was earlier scheduled to release in theatres. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, makers decided to take a safer route by going the OTT way. The film is going to release on December 24, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar. The trailer for the same has been released a few days ago, and it has left the movie buff excited to watch the film.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Rinku's (Sara) life, who was forced to marry Vishnu (Dhanush). What happens next is the story of Atrangi Re. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him along with Bhushan Kumar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv