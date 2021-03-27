Atrangi Re is helmed by Aanand L Rai and it stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush in the lead roles. Have a look at Akshay Kumar's first look from the film:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Akshay Kumar knows every trick to win his fans' heart. Be it with his power-packed performance or by his funny antics, he never leaves a chance to entertain his fans. But, what if we tell you that the king of magic tricks is set to play the role of a magician in his forthcoming film, Atrangi Re. Yes, you read that right. Well, we are not just saying this, the first look from the film is giving us some hints.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the first look from Aanand L Rai's upcoming film. In the picture, he was donning a magician's hat and he had a King of hearts' card in his hand. He was carrying a red and black suit and was looking amazing as he was all smiles for the look.

Have a dekko at the first look:

His post read, "It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film."

As soon as he dropped the first look on social media, fans started reacting with fire emojis. One of the users said, "oo bhaisaab jadugar."

Another user wrote, "Mind-blowing look.. maja aa gaya."

Yet another wrote, "Looking stunning Akshay sir."

The film Atrangi Re also stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush K Raja in the lead roles. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and is slated to be out on August 6.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 53-year-old actor has several films in his kitty. He also completed the shoot of his forthcoming film Bell Bottom. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma