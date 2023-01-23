Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty Greet Paparazzi, Latter Distributes Sweets

B-town's much-awaited wedding of actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's is underway. Amid this, actors and father-son duo, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty made an appearance in front of the media on Monday.

The father-son duo looked regal in their traditional outfits, as evident from the picture:

Suniel Shetty opted for a beige-coloured kurta paired with a dhoti. He accessorized his outfit with brown-coloured chains with golden detailings. The look was completed with brown footwears. On the other hand, Ahan Shetty also looked handsome in a white sherwani which he styled with dark brown juttis.

Ahan Shetty was also papped distributing sweets to the paparazzi who have been waiting outside the Khandala residence to get a glimpse of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.