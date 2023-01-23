  • News
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty Greet Paparazzi, Latter Distributes Sweets

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty distributed sweets to the paparazzi on the occasion of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding.

By Swati Singh
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 06:07 PM IST
Minute Read
Suniel Shetty Ahan Shetty

B-town's much-awaited wedding of actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's is underway. Amid this, actors and father-son duo, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty made an appearance in front of the media on Monday.

The father-son duo looked regal in their traditional outfits, as evident from the picture:

Suniel Shetty opted for a beige-coloured kurta paired with a dhoti. He accessorized his outfit with brown-coloured chains with golden detailings. The look was completed with brown footwears. On the other hand, Ahan Shetty also looked handsome in a white sherwani which he styled with dark brown juttis.

Ahan Shetty was also papped distributing sweets to the paparazzi who have been waiting outside the Khandala residence to get a glimpse of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.

 

