Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, Diana Penty Arrive At Venue | IN PICS

Celebs have started arriving at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. Take a look at who made it too the wedding guest list:

By Swati Singh
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 05:22 PM IST
DIANA PENTY AND KRISHNA SHROFF

The much-anticipated wedding of Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul is being held today. Meanwhile, many celebrities as well as cricketers have been arriving at the wedding venue in Khandala. Here's a look at all those who have arrived so far:

Anshula Kapoor and Ritik Bhasin were spotted outside the wedding destination. Everybody was dressed in white outfits which is seemingly the colour code for the wedding. Take a look:

Cricketer Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron were papped arriving at the wedding destination of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

Krishna Shroff looked gorgeous in a white and golden lehenga which she wore at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. Krishna also shared a closeup look of her beautiful mangtikka on her Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Actress Diana Panty was also spotted arriving at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. She looked gorgeous in a pastel saree.

 

 

