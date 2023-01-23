Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Ajay Devgn Gives 'Special Shout-out' To Suniel Shetty; Wishes Couple 'Blissful Married Life'

Ajay Devgn gave a "special shoutout" to his friend and actor, Suniel Shetty on his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Congratulating the Hera Pheri actor, the latter's wife Mana Shetty, Athiya, and Rahul on the occasion, Ajay took to the micro-blogging site and wished the entire family.

He headed to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of the couple and wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love. Ajay."

Suniel had always denied Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations, but on Sunday, he himself interacted with the media and assured them that the bride and groom will pose for the pictures after their wedding.

"Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (I will bring the kids tomorrow, Thank you for showing so much love)," he said while interacting with paparazzi.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began yesterday, that is, on Sunday. Many guests were seen arriving at Shetty's Lonavala house where the wedding will take place. Ahead of the Sangeet ceremony, pics of Suniel Shetty's farmhouse went viral on social media. The white-coloured beautiful farmhouse has been lit up with lights and other decors.