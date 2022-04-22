New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has been hitting the headlines for the past couple of months because of her relationship with the cricketer KL Rahul. The duo always manages to give major goals to their fans, and their followers enjoy their affection for each other on social media. Recently, it was reported that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be tying the knot this year in a winter wedding. Now as per the latest media reports, the couple has rented a house in Mumbai.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple will move in together in a sea-facing 4BHK apartment at a Carter Road apartment in Bandra. The rent of the apartment will be Rs 10 lakh per month. Athiya and Rahul are often seen hanging out together. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Athiya and Rahul will tie the knot in a South Indian ceremony. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

When Pinkvilla asked Suniel Shetty regarding the wedding, he did not reveal anything about the issue. The preparation for the wedding has already begun, and the couple will get married at a South Indian Wedding.

Athiya is often spotted with KL Rahul for his international cricket matches. The couple made their relationship Instagram official last year. Recently, she shared an adorable post on KL Rahul's birthday and wrote in the caption, "anywhere with you, happy birthday". In one picture, Athiya can be seen hugging Rahul, meanwhile, in another picture, the couple can be seen holding hands.

Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, and she made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the film Hero in 2015. Then, she featured in the movie Mubarakan in 2017 and Nawabzaade in 2018. In 2019, she starred in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

