Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Haldi Ceremony: Athiya Dazzles In 19th Century-Inspired Ritu Kumar Elysian Ivory Anarkali Set

On Friday, Athiya Shetty headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her Haldi ceremony. The actress looked gorgeous in an ivory-coloured ensemble by famous designer Ritu Kumar. Here's all you need to know about the outfit:

Athiya Shetty wore a Ritu Kumar Elysian Anarkali paired with a garara and odhna which was recreated from the archival repertoire of the House of Ritu Kumar for her Haldi function. According to the designer, swatches & inspirations from the 19th century were taken and revived to make this Anarkali around 15 years back.

The designer took to the Instagram handle and shared the details of Athiya's Haldi outfit. She said that the Royalty of Rajasthan were known to adorn garments in pure cotton with gota embroidery, adding that they took the inspiration from the same after which they got 200 count of cotton muslin weaved by artisans of Phulia, Bengal.

Adding to this, the intricate hand embroidery took nearly 2000 man hours and it was done by using the age-old technique of crumpling & folding the gota by hand to create these mango motifs. Gokhru gota from Jaipur were used extensively throughout the ensemble, which are ribbons with metal strip wefts & fiber warps, as per the designer.

Athiya headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures featuring herself, KL Rahul, and other family members. Sharing the pics, she simply captioned it, "Sukh," adding a Sun emoticon to it. The pictures saw her dressed in an ivory and golden embellished outfit, while KL Rahul opted for a beige ensemble.

The first picture saw the duo sharing a warm hug as Athiya holds Rahul, as evident from the pic, while the second one has the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress simply flaunting her million-dollar smile. In the third picture, Athiya could be seen applying Haldi on her brother-actor Ahan Shetty's face, and the fourth one has her simply posing against the backdrop of the Sun.