New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It seems that after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Bollywood is likely to witness yet another dreamy wedding and this time it will be Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. Athiya and KL Rahul always impresses fans with their love and bond. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding. The couple has been dating for a while now, and the latest media reports suggest that the couple will be tying the knot this year in a winter wedding.

According to Pinkvilla, the preparation for the wedding has already begun, and the couple will get married in a South Indian Wedding. A source revealed to the publication that both Athiya’s parents like Rahul, and if everything goes well, they will tie the nuptial knot at the end of this year.

Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty, was born in a Tulu-speaking family and is a Mangalorean, whereas Rahul, too, is from Mangalore. Hence, the couple will tie the knot in a South Indian ceremony. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

When the publication contacted Suniel Shetty regarding the wedding, he remained tight-lipped about the issue. Further, the publication also revealed that Athiya’s father and brother are also close to KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, the couple made their relationship Instagram official last year. Since then, the actress often posts pictures and videos with the cricketer on her profile. The couple has always been vocal about their relationship.

Recently KL Rahul turned 30, and his bae, Athiya, penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram in order to make his day more special. The actress even shared a couple of loved-up pictures with her boyfriend.

Sharing the picture, Athiya wrote, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday (sic)”

Take a look at Athiya's post here:

Athiya is often spotted with KL Rahul for his international cricket matches.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen