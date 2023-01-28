Athiya Shetty Makes First Public Appearance After Tying Knot With KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty made her first public appearance days after tying the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The duo exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Suniel Shetty's Khandala house on January 23, 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family.

A paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video on its Instagram handle featuring Athiya Shetty dressed up in a white-coloured oversized shirt and white ripped denim. The actress was seen coming out from a salon in Mumbai. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video shows her rushing to her car despite the paparazzo's request for her to wait. Athiya thanked the photographers several times as they complimented her. She then bid me farewell and got into her car. The bride-to-be sported a brown and cream striped top, white slacks, and high heels.

Earlier, soon after her wedding, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as she tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on Monday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "In your light, I learn how to love…" She further added, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."