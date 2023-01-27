Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Family Dismiss Reports Of Receiving ‘Expensive Gifts’ From Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni, Say 'All Rumors'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding reports have been the talk of the town since the past week as the latter tied the knot on Monday in Khandala. Following the wedding, reports claimed the couple have been showered with expensive presents from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, which is claimed to be false.

Earlier in a report in Pinkvilla, it stated that MS Dhoni gave KL Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja worth Rs 80 Lakh, while Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gave the newlywed a BMW worth Rs 2.7 Crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the families of the newlyweds are stating the previous media reports to be false. A close source stated, "All the reports published are baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain."

Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and wife Maya Shetty, had been dating cricketer KL Rahul for a long period. Although the duo never accepted their relationship in front of the media, they were often captured together on Instagram.

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding was a close-knit affair that took place at Athiya Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala on Monday. The couple, later on, made their official appearance in front of the waiting paparazzi outside the wedding location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

After the wedding pics came out, Athiya and KL Rahul shared the pictures on their Instagram handles and wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love… (heart emoji) Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in Salman Khan's 'Hero' opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015, whereas her last project was with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019 titled, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor.'