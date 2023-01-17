Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Preparations In Full Swing; Home Decked Up Ahead Of D-Day | Watch

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are dating each other for a long period. Keeping their relationship away from the sight of media, the duo is now all set to tie the knot soon, with wedding preparations in full swing already started at KL Rahul's Mumbai residence.

Recently, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport as they came back from Dubai celebrating New Year's eve together. And now, the two are all set to tie the knot in January 2023.

According to a Hindustan Times, Athiya and KL Rahul are set to get married on January 23. Amid all the reports and rumors, a paparazzi video showed decorations being put up at KL Rahul's building, where white lights are being hung by a few staff whereas some are overlooking other arrangements.

In the Hindustan Times report, the wedding affair of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is going to be a three-day affair at Athiya Shetty's father's residence. Actor Suniel Shetty's property in Khandala will be the location for their wedding.

The festivities will start with a ladies' night scheduled on January 21, which close friends of the actress including Akansha Ranjan will also be a part of. The ladies' night will be followed by a sangeet ceremony, where Athiya's friends and family are all to make a star-studded performance.

Earlier Pinkvilla quotes "Jaldi hogi," regarding the wedding festivities of Athiya and KL Rahul where the duo are rumored to be dating for quite some years until they made it official on Instagram.

However, the two have never spoken about their relationship publicly, but on many occasions and in close-knit affairs, both personalities have made their appearances together. Suniel Shetty too has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches and thus shares a close bond with him.

Talking about Athiya Shetty's work front, the actress was last seen in 2019 alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' and since then has had no other or upcoming projects in her kitty. She made her debut in 2015 in 'Hero', and in 2017 she was seen in the comedy starrer 'Mubarakan.'