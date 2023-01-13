Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul To Tie The Knot On Jan 23, Ceremony To Take Place In Khandala: Report

We are less than 10 days away from another celebrity wedding, so the invitations have been out, the décor has been chosen, and the date has been set. On January 23, actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will get married. The three-day ceremony will take place at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

According to sources, as reported by Hindustan Times, a ladies' night has been slated for January 21. "Athiya's closest female friends such as actor Akanksha Ranjan will be a part of this."

On the day of the Sangeet ceremony, other guests will arrive. Athiya's friends, brother Ahan, and parents Suniel and Maya Shetty may put up a performance.

"It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It's most likely that you may not see many industry peeps," the report added.

One might be concerned about how everyone would fit inside Suniel's 17-year-old Khandala home, Jahaan. According to the report, visitors won't be staying at Jahaan, but rather a five-star hotel close to the event.

Those who have seen glimpses of the property in the past, in newspapers and on the internet, can confirm the fact that the Hera Pheri actor's home among the hills is comparable to a hotel. It's the idyllic setting for an intimate wedding like KL Rahul and Athiya's.

The to-be-bride will be styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, while groom will be dressed by stylist Rahul Vijay. However, both Patel and Athiya have not officially confirmed the news yet.

According to ETimes, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's residence after marriage is going to be just two buildings away from Ranbir and Alia's in Bandra.

In 2015, Athiya had made her acting debut with the movie Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Her last film was Motichoor Chaknachor alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui which released in 2019.