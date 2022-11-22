Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul To Tie The Knot In 2023, Finalise Wedding Ensembles

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot in January 2023. Reportedly, preparations for the duo's wedding are going on in full swing at her father, Sunil Shetty's Khandala bungalow.

As per the latest update by Pinkvilla, the couple has also decided upon their wedding outfits. A source close to the pair said, "January is the month when KL Rahul and Athiya will tie the knot.

"They visited the Khandala bunglow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January and the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding. Soon-to-be bride and groom has also finalised the outfits they will be wearing on their big day."

Earlier, the entertainment portal had reported that the couple has decided to ditch the posh 5-star hotels and resorts in the city to have a cozy and intimate ceremony at home being organised by a very well-known wedding planner whose team has already started work.

Just a few days ago, at the launch event of crime thriller Dharavi Bank, Sunil Shetty had confirmed the news that the two will be getting married soon. As quoted by Pinkvilla, he said, “Jaldi hogi (it will happen soon)."

However, this is not the first time that he has spoken about his daughter's wedding. Earlier this year when he was asked to comment on the lovebird's marriage plans by Instant Bollywood, he said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge. Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai.

"Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti, na? (It will happen whenever the kids decide. Rahul has a busy schedule. He has to focus on Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get time. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

However, denying the rumours of her wedding, Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram story and said, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, lol."

Even Athiya's brother Ahan had earlier refuted the rumours surrounding their wedding. He told Dainik Bhaskar, "As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made."

Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating for over three years. The couple made their relationship official when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap in 2021, where they posed together at the event.

Athiya often visits Rahul on many of his international cricket tours. Suniel too has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches.

On the work front, Athiya was last in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawaszuddin Siddiqui. Sunil Shetty, on the other hand, will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3.