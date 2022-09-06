Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul To Get Married At Suniel Shetty's Bungalow? Here's What We Know

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding rumours have been the talk of the town for the past few months. However, the couple has given no confirmation about the wedding. Meanwhile, as per some reports, Athiya and Rahul will tie the knot within a few months and they have also fixed a venue for the ceremony.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Athiya and Rahul will get married at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's house- Jahaan in Khandala. This house was built 17 years ago and it is spread over a huge area. Moreover, the date will be finalised by KL Rahul as the cricketer will have a busy schedule later on.

In July 2022 as well, there were many rumours about Athiya and Rahul's wedding. However, Athiya denied the rumours on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Hero' actor shared a post on her story, which reads, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol".

Athiya took to Instagram to wish Rahul on his birthday and shared some adorable pictures with him. Sharing the photos, Athiya wrote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Earlier, Suniel Shetty also reacted to Athiya and Rahul's wedding rumours. Talking to Instant Bollywood about the wedding, Suniel Shetty said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official last year on social media. Rahul also attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'.

On the work front, Athiya made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film did not work at the box office. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.