Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Spotted At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Hardik Pandya And Natasha Stankovic’s Wedding In Udaipur | Watch

Newlywed Bollywood couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul headed to Udaipur ahead of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding celebrations on Valentine's Day. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport, all set to attend Hardik Pandya's grand celebration.

A paparazzi account on Tuesday updated a video of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty entering the Mumbai airport. Athiya Shetty was seen wearing a white crop top and blue denim jeans paired with a denim jacket, whereas KL Rahul was seen wearing a white tee with a cardigan and gray track pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The duo was seen in a rush, as soon as they arrived, the two smiled at the camera, took a pause, and then headed inside the airport carrying their sling bags in hand. A social media user also commented on the video and wrote, "Sab Hardik ki shadi mai jaa rahe hai."

Hardik Pandya is currently married to Natasa Stankovic who appeared in 'DJ Wale Babu' song. The duo also has a two-year-old son Agastya. Hardik Pandya and Natasa got married in a court during the lockdown in 2020. However, the couple now wants to celebrate their love with their close friends in a grand bash having traditional ceremonies including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Earlier on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also seen at the airport in casuals and are expected to be a part of the wedding. On Monday, the whole Pandya family was also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Udaipur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1 in 2020 on a yacht in Dubai. The duo then became parents to son Agastya in July 2020. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot on January 23 in Khandala.