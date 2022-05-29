New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the industry. Their wedding rumours are doing rounds for quite some time now and amid their wedding rumours, the couple was seen having a quality time together on a date. However, they were also joined by Athiya's close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Akansha took to her social media handle and shared two separate pictures of Athiya and Rahul.

Taking to Instagram, Akansha dropped two separate pictures of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. In the first picture, Athiya can be seen wearing a green off-shoulder top, whereas the second picture features KL Rahul, and the cricketer can be seen wearing a casual white t-shirt and a black shirt and looking absolutely dapper.

Akansha, on Athiya's picture, wrote, “love of my life." In the second picture, the Guilty actress wrote, “love of my life x2."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Akansha here:

Meanwhile, earlier, Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding rumours were doing rounds on the internet, and as per a media report, the duo was expected to tie the knot in a winter wedding. However, no official confirmation has been made by either one of them or their families.

The couple has always been very vocal about their relationship and has been dating each other for over three years now. They public their relationship just about a year ago.

Recently, Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty dismissed Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding rumours. Ahan said that the couple is not even engaged yet, so there is no question of the wedding.

Apart from Ahan, Athiya's father, Suneil Shetty, also addressed his daughter and KL Rahul's wedding rumours.

“It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," Suneil Shetty was quoted as saying ETimes.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen