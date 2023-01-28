Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Pre-Wedding Ceremony: Bride Looks Straight Out Of Fairytale In These Pictures | See Here

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house on January 23, 2023. Athiya has posted some other pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony and it is straight out of a fairytale.

Athiya looked stunning in what appears to be a Kanjeevaram saree. She paired it with a pink blouse and wore a beautiful necklace with it.

Earlier, Athiya posted pictures from her Haldi ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Sukh".

She wore Elysian Anarkalipaired with a garara and odhna designed by Ritu Kumar.

Sharing the pictures of her wedding, Athiya and Rahul wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love…”

The couple added, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Earlier, there were reports which stated that MS Dhoni gave KL Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja worth Rs 80 Lakh, while Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gave the newlywed a BMW worth Rs 2.7 Crore.

However, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the families of the newlyweds dismissed these reports. A close source stated, "All the reports published are baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain."

Athiya and Rahul were dating for a long period and posed for each other's pictures several times on social media. The couple neither confirmed nor denied the rumours of their wedding.