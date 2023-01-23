Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Wedding: Ceremony To Take Place At THIS Time In Khandala; Food Menu And Other Details OUT

The highly anticipated wedding of cricketer KL Rahul with longtime girlfriend Athiya Shetty is set to take place today. The news was confirmed by Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty, who told the media persons present at the venue that the couple will be posing together for the paparazzi on Monday after the ceremony.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding ceremony will be taking place today, on January 23. The wedding festivities are already happening at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala as guests were spotted arriving for the Sangeet night on Sunday.

According to a report in ETimes, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding ceremony will be taking place today at 4 pm. “Athiya and KL Rahul will take their wedding vows on Monday and officially get married by 4 pm in the presence of their respective family members and close friends,” the report read.

“After the wedding rituals, the couple and their family members will oblige the paparazzi with their official wedding by 6.30 pm. The haldi ceremony will take place before the wedding,” the report in ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Ajay Devgn took to his social media account on Monday to congratulate the couple on their impending wedding. Taking to his Twitter account, the ‘Drishyam’ star wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Ajay.”

On Sunday, Suniel Shetty received the paparazzi’s congratulatory wishes and promised that he would get his kids – Athiya and Rahul, along with the entire family for the official pictures on Monday. “Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you,” the ‘Dhadkan’ star was quoted as saying.