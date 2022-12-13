Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Married In January 2023 On THIS Date: Reports

One of the most highly-anticipated weddings of 2023, cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumors refuse to die down. According to reports, the duo, who have been dating for a few years now, are all set to get married next month.

According to reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be getting married in the last week of January 2023. The wedding festivities will be held in Mumbai itself and will be a big event.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding festivities will be held from January 21 to January 23, a report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying. The report added that the wedding preparations have begun in full swing and the duo will soon be sending out invites to their close family members and friends.

Earlier, it was reported that KL Rahul’s leave application had been approved by the BCCI for January 2023. The wedding ceremony will be a grand event and will include pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet and the big south Indian wedding.

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding rituals will be held in Suniel and Shetty's lavish Khandala house.

A report in ANI quoted a BCCI source confirming that KL Rahul will be marrying long time girlfriend Athiya Shetty in January 2023. The report read, “KL informed me a few days back that he will marry Athiya next year. After that, a close family member from the girl’s side also told me the same. After the T20 World Cup, the team will go for a New Zealand tour and after this, the wedding will take place in Maharashtra.”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for over 4 years now. The duo have been public about their relationship since 2020 and often take to social media accounts to share pictures of each other.

Recently, KL Rahul took to his social media account to wish girlfriend Athiya Shetty on her birthday. Along with a series of pictures of the duo, KL Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday to my 🤡 you make everything better.”